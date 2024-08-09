Congress finalises rally in Delhi to counter BJP-JDS padayatra, says Raj Bhavan being misused

MYSURU: The Congress, that has geared up for its mega Janandolana rally to counter the BJP’s padayatra, said the BJP-JDS alliance is raising non-issues, and its agenda of tarnishing the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and destabilising the government will be exposed before the people.

Social Welfare Minister

HC Mahadevappa said BJP-JDS members failed to draw the attention of the government to problems in the state, and are misusing Raj Bhavan at the behest of top BJP leaders, to destabilise the elected government. The padayatra was not decided overnight but was discussed in Delhi, and it is unfortunate that the Governor served notice on a complaint filed by an individual, without conducting an inquiry, he said.

The minister ridiculed that political parties are taking out a padayatra on “non-issues” and termed it a “non-democratic move”. Claiming that they are expecting more than 3 lakh workers from across the state in support of the government and Chief Minister, he said the opposition did not cooperate during the legislative session and accused the government of scams in the Valimki corporation, MUDA site allotment and diversion of SC/ST funds. The government has introduced reforms for empowerment of the downtrodden and backwards, he added.

Clarifying that the CM has no role in the MUDA scam, Mahadevappa said the allotment of sites is legal, and questioned what had prompted the Governor to serve notice when there is no evidence of nepotism or misuse of power. MUDA has legislators of all political parties, and the sites were allotted as per the board’s decision. There is no truth that a Dalit’s land was taken over, he added.

Ministers K Venkatesh, Zameer Ahmad and former minister Tanveer Sait said the BJP’s plan will not work.