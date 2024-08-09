Former sports minister Maken raises Kodava Hockey in RS, seeks funds

BENGALURU: Former Union Sports Minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ajay Maken raised an important question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, regarding support for Kodava Hockey, also known as Coorg Hockey. Highlighting the significance of this tournament, Maken noted that since its inception in 1997, Kodava Hockey has earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest hockey tournament, with approximately 4,834 players participating this year.

Maken emphasized that Kodagu, or Coorg, often referred to as the “cradle of Indian hockey”, has produced 50 international hockey players, including seven Olympians. He questioned the Union Government on whether it would consider providing grants or one-time infrastructure development funds to support this region, which has contributed significantly to Indian hockey. Responding to the query, Union Sports Deputy Minister Raksha Kadse acknowledged the tournament’s Guinness Record but stated, “There is no provision to fund this directly unless the state makes a request.”

In response, Ajay Maken, argued that there are ways to fund sports directly, and cited examples where sports like football have received direct funding. He proposed that similar to high-altitude sports facilities in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, a high-altitude training centre could be established in Coorg.