Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar says BJP-JDs padayatra 'lacks purpose'

BENGALURU: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Thursday said people have rejected the BJP-JDS padayatra as it lacks purpose.

“What is the purpose of BJP-JDS padayatra? They are doing this because they can’t digest the fact that an OBC leader has become the CM for the second term. People are not responding to the padayatra,” he said. He also said JDS workers are not actively participating in the yatra. He said they have asked specific questions to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, but he has not answered any of those questions.

The DyCM said they are waiting for the Governor’s decision on a case of illegally approving mining in Sandur in 2007 when Kumaraswamy was the CM. “I have read reports regarding this in the media. I am told a chargesheet has been filed and Lokayukta has sought permission from the Governor to prosecute him. The Governor has not approved the request yet. I don’t have much information on this but this needs to be investigated fully. Let us wait and see what the Governor decides on this matter,” he said.

Later in the day, state Congress put out a tweet saying that the Lokayukta had sought permisison from the Governor to prosecute HD Kumaraswamy in the 2007 illegal mining case.

On former PM HD Deve Gowda calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday, he said, “He (Gowda) has to meet the Shah to protect his family. Attempts are on to put me and Siddaramaiah behind the bars. We are ready for everything.”

Kanakapura visit

Shivakumar will visit Kanakapura on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of every month to redress problems of people. “It was inconvenient for the people of Bengaluru South to visit me in Bengaluru. I have decided to go to their doorstep and listen to their problems,” he said.