Karnataka minister Rajanna says PWD minister Satish might become CM if Siddaramaiah steps down

BENGALURU: Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, considered to be a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has sparked a fresh controversy by saying that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi can become the state’s chief minister in the future. Rajanna had earlier demanded the creation of more DyCM posts in the state.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Rajanna rubbished reports that the relationship between Satish and the CM was strained. “Their bond is a strong one... in our community (ST Nayaka), Satish has an opportunity to attain the highest post (CM’s) in the future,” Rajanna said.

Meanwhile, on whether Siddaramaiah will resign if the Governor gives sanction to prosecute him in the MUDA case, Rajanna cited the example of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He hinted that during the Janandolana event in Mysuru on Friday, the Congress will expose the alleged scams of the previous BJP government and also that of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Siddu meets MLC BK Hariprasad

Ahead of the Janandolana event in Mysuru on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah met his strongest critic in the party, MLC BK Hariprasad, and sought the latter’s cooperation. Hariprasad said that he had a difference of opinion with the CM, but both of them have the same ideological mindset. The duo had a discussion following the instructions of the party high command that the CM should take Hariprasad into confidence, an informed source said.