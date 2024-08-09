Mysuru to see political showdown as Congress set to counter BJP-JDS padayatra

MYSURU: The cultural capital of Mysuru city will witness a political showdown between the Ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP and JDS this weekend.

Both sides have been waging a political battle for more than a month ever since the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) surfaced. The tug-of-war that started during the recent monsoon session of the legislature shaped into a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru by the NDA targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Congress was soon to counter the

NDA march with its own Janandolana public meetings that were organised in towns between Bengaluru and Mysuru to highlight what the party called scams under the previous BJP government.

DyCM DK Shivakumar used it as an opportunity to take on Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to take control of the Vokkaliga heartland.

While the NDA padayatra will culminate with a rally on Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru on August 10, the Congress is gearing up to exhibit its strength on Siddaramaiah’s home turf a day earlier by holding a mega rally at the same venue.

Thousands of party workers of all the Big 3 political parties and scores of its leaders from across Karnataka have already descended on Mysuru.

Although the BJP and JDS will reiterate their demand for the CM to resign over the alleged scams in the ST Development Corporation and MUDA, the NDA will be compelled to rework its strategy to keep the issue on the boil after the padayatra concludes in Mysuru. On the other hand, the Congress, which has responded strongly to the allegations with the Council of Ministers advising Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withdraw the showcase notice seeking sanction of prosecution against the CM in connection with the alleged site allotment scam in MUDA, is anxiously waiting for the Raj Bhavan’s next move.

The Congress has extended an invitation to all the ministers, legislators, defeated candidates, and party rank and file to be present at the mammoth rally to send out a strong political message where Siddaramaiah is all set to present the case sheets of the alleged scams that happened under the BJP’s nose.

On the other hand, the NDA led by state BJP chief BY Vijayendra, LoP in Assembly R Ashoka, LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Union Minister and state JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy, and JDS Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, wants to prove its strength in Siddaramaiah’s backyard.