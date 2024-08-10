Congress puts up show of unity, tears into BJP-JDS for padayatra

MYSURU: Congress put up a show of unity on Friday at the valedictory of the Congress Janandolana Yatre, launched as a counter to the ongoing Mysuru Chalo Padayatra by the BJP-JDS coalition, at Maharaja’s College Grounds. Congress leaders tore into the opposition combine for holding the padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment case.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KS Muniyappa said BJP and JDS failed to raise their voice for the Mekedatu project or welfare programmes for the people of North Karnataka, but are wasting time holding the march over a pointless issue.

“Opposition parties have dug up a mountain, but failed to find even a mouse. Opposition leaders are unnecessarily and deliberately politicising the issue, unable to tolerate a Siddaramaiah, who comes from the lower rungs of society, becoming chief minister for the second time. The entire Congress is behind Siddaramaiah, who has not indulged in any irregularity in his 40 years of political career,” he said.

MLC BK Hariprasad lashed out at opposition leaders for making serious allegations against Congress leaders and maligning them during the padayatra.

“BJP and RSS are targeting Congress from the time of Independence movement till now, but they have been unsuccessful. Former CM BS Yediyurappa, who started the ‘Operation Lotus’ and purchased MLAs to form the government, has no moral right to make corruption charges against Congress. I request the Congress government to order an investigation to find out who signed the official letters and documents on behalf of Yediyurappa when he was chief minister. The documents must be submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory to find how many of those signatures were by BY Vijayendra on behalf of his father. Vijayendra is Brastacharada Pitamaha (Father of Corruption),” he alleged.

Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said apart from the five guarantees, it also launched the sixth one of providing 2.30 lakh houses under the Slum Board housing scheme. “Siddaramaiah provided Rs 7,400 crore for the construction of houses for the poor. People must question opposition leaders on how many houses were distributed during their government... not even one,” he said. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that BJP leaders were involved in irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors, purchase of medical kits during Covid, implementation of Ganga Kalyana project and did injustice to 25 lakh students in NEET exams.