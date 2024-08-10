Indigo launches its maiden flight to Abu Dhabi from Mangaluru on Aug 10

MANGALURU: IndiGo has launched a daily flight to Abu Dhabi from Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday, making it the second overseas destination of the airline after Dubai.

The airport accorded the traditional water canon salute to the maiden IndiGo Abu Dhabi- Mangaluru flight 6E 1443 on Saturday, skippered by Captain Viqar Yaseen, which departed for Abu Dhabi at 9.40 pm with 180 passengers aboard.

With this, Mangaluru International Airport has two daily flights to Abu Dhabi. Air India Express is the other airline company which operates daily flights from here.

Mangaluru International Airport currently connects to eight Middle East destinations and six domestic destinations.

“The launch of this new flight is a testament to the close working relationship between the airline and the airport operator. It enables the people of the region to have easy access to the world,” the airport spokesperson said.