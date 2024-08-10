Karnataka special court to pass orders on plaint against Siddaramaiah, wife, others in MUDA scam on Aug 13

BENGALURU: The special court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs in the city will pass its order on August 13 on whether there is prima facie material to refer a private complaint filed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi BM and others by a social worker in the alleged irregularity in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for a probe by independent investigating agencies, like the Lokayukta or Central Bureau of Investigation.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat adjourned the matter to August 13 after hearing the arguments of senior counsel Lakshmy Iyengar on behalf of private complainant Snehamayi Krishna from Mysuru.

She argued that the land was denotified in favour of the person who was not at all the owner when Siddaramaiah was the deputy chief minister. The denotified land was purchased by Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, who later gifted it to Parvathi in 2010. Questions were raised over granting 14 compensatory sites at Vijayanagar, a posh area, to Parvathi, despite vacant sites being available in Devanuru Layout, where the land was situated. Parvathi sought the compensatory sites after her husband became chief minister in 2014, she argued.

She also pointed out that Parvathi was not entitled to 14 sites. Even if she is entitled, only 4,800 sqft can be given, but granting 14 sites is illegal, which was the result of misuse of power by Siddaramaiah, she added.