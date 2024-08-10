Olympics: Victories, defeats and the value of analysis and action

The ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 and the happy-sad events that have unfolded have valuable lessons for all in sports, business and politics – for that matter, in almost everything that we endeavour to achieve in life. In particular, attention needs to be drawn to one that could be learnt after young Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen’s defeat in the bronze medal match, leaving India’s badminton contingent without a single medal. The 22-year-old shuttler’s defeat evoked a response from the India badminton coach and legend Prakash Padukone, who said in a post-match reaction that “players need to take the responsibility” for winning the games.

The comment drew sharp reactions from athletes. An eminent sports journalist also insisted in an “open letter” to Padukone that responsibility for wins and losses in games should be taken not only by the player/s, but the entire team – including the support staff and the coaches, in particular. It threatened to turn into a “who-is-to-be-blamed?” debate. The same could apply to any game in any sport, involving any country’s athletes – indeed to anyone, in any field in pursuit of success, victory or glory.

The answer to that question could lie in the works of Phil Rosenzweig, noted author who highlights the importance of psychological and cognitive mechanisms at play in business strategies, who is also professor of strategy and international management at International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland. He brings this out in his book, Left Brain, Right Stuff: How Leaders Make Winning Decisions. He shows that to be a winner, two very different skills are required: talent for clear analysis and the willingness to take bold action, stressing that success calls for calculation and courage, for analysis as well as action.

The winning combination involves meticulous planning followed by perfect execution based on the planning. He cites Peter Gollwitzer, psychologist at New York University, who highlights and distinguishes between two different mindsets required for it – a deliberative mindset and an implemental mindset.

A deliberative mindset should have a detached and impartial attitude, setting aside emotions while focusing on the facts, and is appropriate while assessing the feasibility of a project, planning a strategic initiative or deciding on an appropriate course of action. This mindset is all about open-mindedness and deciding what should be done.