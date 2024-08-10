Only 3% of promises in Congress manifesto fulfilled in Karnataka, says report

BENGALURU: The Congress-led Karnataka government has fulfilled only 3% of its manifesto promises in its first year in power, according to a citizen’s report card released on Friday. The analysis found that out of 59 promises, only two have been fully implemented. The report highlighted significant shortcomings in the government’s performance across various sectors.

Public health sector, a critical area, was also neglected, with none of its six promises fulfilled. The promises in the public health sector included filling up vacancies of staff and doctors in all government hospitals, establishment of fully equipped trauma centres every 100 km along national highways, and setting up a Jayadeva-like heart hospital, Kidwai-like cancer hospital, and NIMHANS-type psychiatric hospital in each revenue division. In the education sector, only one of the seven promises was fulfilled, in the employment sector, only one of the 15 promises was implemented and in the environment sector, the sole promise remained only on paper.

The industry sector did not see any of its 11 promises bear fruit. None of the five key promises for the development of Bengaluru set for the first year were accomplished, the report highlighted. Kathyayini Chamaraj, member of CIVIC Bangalore, criticised the manifesto for its lack of vision.