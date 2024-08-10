DK Shivakumar defends Siddaramaiah at Janandolana rally in Mysuru

MYSURU: Delivering a fiery speech during the Congress Janandolana rally on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JDS alliance, and strongly defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against opposition attacks.

Addressing the crowd, Shivakumar directly challenged Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah. “Ashoka, Kumaraswamy, do you want Siddaramaiah’s resignation? I will always stand guard for Siddaramaiah. You won’t be able to do anything in this lifetime,” Shivakumar said to thunderous cheers from the crowd at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru.

“We fought against the British, and on August 9 (2010), we held a padayatra in Ballari against illegal mining. Today, we are fighting against the BJP’s NDA for the survival of our five guarantees and to stop the fight against us. This is not a mere Janandolana, it’s a battle for justice against injustice, a fight for truth,” he said.

The deputy CM also accused JDS of plotting to topple the state government. “Our government is being targeted. We are fighting for the poor by implementing the guarantees,” he said. Shivakumar alleged that Kumaraswamy conspired against his brother HD Revanna’s son, Prajwal Revanna, to protect the interests of his son. He doesn’t spare anyone, he said.

“Kumaraswamy, you won only 19 seats. Do you want Siddaramaiah’s resignation? This rock stands with Siddaramaiah, along with 136 MLAs and 1.80 crore voters. You won’t succeed in this lifetime,” he said, continuing the verbal spat between them over the last few days. He also accused Kumaraswamy of using political power for the benefit of his family, driving away other leaders, and ensuring that no one else thrives before him. “There are 50 denotification cases against Kumaraswamy,” Shivakumar added.