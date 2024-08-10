DK Shivakumar defends Siddaramaiah at Janandolana rally in Mysuru

MYSURU: Delivering a fiery speech during the Congress Janandolana rally on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JDS alliance, and strongly defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against opposition attacks.
Addressing the crowd, Shivakumar directly challenged Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah. “Ashoka, Kumaraswamy, do you want Siddaramaiah’s resignation? I will always stand guard for Siddaramaiah. You won’t be able to do anything in this lifetime,” Shivakumar said to thunderous cheers from the crowd at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru.
“We fought against the British, and on August 9 (2010), we held a padayatra in Ballari against illegal mining. Today, we are fighting against the BJP’s NDA for the survival of our five guarantees and to stop the fight against us. This is not a mere Janandolana, it’s a battle for justice against injustice, a fight for truth,” he said.
The deputy CM also accused JDS of plotting to topple the state government. “Our government is being targeted. We are fighting for the poor by implementing the guarantees,” he said. Shivakumar alleged that Kumaraswamy conspired against his brother HD Revanna’s son, Prajwal Revanna, to protect the interests of his son. He doesn’t spare anyone, he said.
“Kumaraswamy, you won only 19 seats. Do you want Siddaramaiah’s resignation? This rock stands with Siddaramaiah, along with 136 MLAs and 1.80 crore voters. You won’t succeed in this lifetime,” he said, continuing the verbal spat between them over the last few days. He also accused Kumaraswamy of using political power for the benefit of his family, driving away other leaders, and ensuring that no one else thrives before him. “There are 50 denotification cases against Kumaraswamy,” Shivakumar added.
DKS HARMED OUR FAMILY: HDK
New Delhi: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Friday hit back at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for targeting him during the Congress’ Janandolana rally in Mysuru. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he asked if the Congress leader has any individuality. “Those who have courage should do politics. People will decide,’’ he said responding to Shivakumar’s allegation that Kumaraswamy was responsible for sending his nephew -- former Hassan MP Prajwal Revenna -- to jail so that his son can have a better political career. “I am aware what you (Shivakumar) have done harm to our family,’’ he said. Kumaraswamy warned Shivakumar not to speak anything against him, warning that he has documents that can expose the Congress leader. Challenging Congress leaders to provide proof if there were any irregularities during his tenure as CM, he said, “When I was floor leader, I had fought against the BJP too. Why are you (Congress leaders) are making it look that this is something new now?’’