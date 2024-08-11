'Bhel Pani' event in Karnataka's Kodagu attempts to bring youngsters back to their roots

MADIKERI: With an aim to revive agriculture among the Kodava community, 'Bhel Pani', a unique event was hosted at Bittangala in Kodagu. The event was jointly organized by Jabhoomi and Roots of Kodagu alongside support from various other associations and organizations and was inaugurated by Jabhoomi core members including Rajeev Bopaiah.

The culture of Kodava community is intertwined with agriculture. However, the farmlands are being abandoned or converted into commercial sites due to the invasion of urbanization. However, to rekindle the interest in agricultural activities, 'Bhel Pani' has been organized in the vast farmland of Bittangala for five years now.

"Earlier, our ancestors were involved in intensive agricultural activities as this was their means of life. However, modernization is affecting our culture and this is having an impact on the environment too," explained A Kushalappa, convener of Roots of Kodagu and Jabhoomi organizations.

He explained that several farmers are shifting to ginger cultivation over paddy as the former earns better returns. However, the groundwater is depleting due to increased ginger farming. Paddy cultivation helps recharge ground water. The effects of abandoning paddy cultivation are already being witnessed in the form of water crisis during summers in Kodagu.

With an aim to introduce the paddy cultivation tradition to the youngsters of the community and reintroduce interest in farming among others, the programme was hosted with much pomp. Hundreds from across the district, participated in the event and cultivated the farmlands with paddy. Alongside paddy cultivation, farmland sports including slush running races and other activities were also hosted.