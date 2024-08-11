BJP-JDS vow to continue agitation until Congress government falls in Karnataka

MYSURU: BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, on Saturday said the alliance partners BJP and JDS will continue their agitation till the Congress government is dethroned.

At the valedictory of the Mysuru Chalo padayatra of BJP-JDS at Maharaja’s College Grounds here, Agarwal said Congress leaders are cowards who escaped from the Assembly as they could not reply to questions raised by BJP and JDS on MUDA and Valmiki scams.

“It is a cowardly government which is shaken by the andolan launched by opposition parties. If the government had initiated welfare programmes for the poor, the opposition would have supported it. But it has looted the public money reserved for the welfare of the people. Opposition parties had to launch the padayatra to seek answers from the government. As it is a people’s fight, the opposition will continue the agitation till the corrupt government is removed,” he said.

On the personal assets of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Agarwal said, “When he contested his first Assembly election, his asset was Rs 75 crore. Now it is over Rs 1,400 crore. People want to know his source of income. The assets of Congress leaders have increased by looting the funds of the government. The government has become bankrupt and there are no funds for welfare programmes. CM Siddaramaiah who claims himself to be honest has received 14 sites from MUDA through illegal means.”

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Siddaramaiah is trying to escape from the punishment for the crime which he committed by offering to return the MUDA sites. But he has to face the punishment for the crime which he committed. The Valmiki scam is being discussed throughout the country. The Congress government has diverted SCP-TSP grants reserved for SC/STs for guarantee schemes. Corruption is the Congress’ DNA. Congress has done injustice to backward communities, while BJP made Narendra Modi, a backward community leader, Prime Minister for ten years.”

He said Congress should have named its convention as Dhanandolana instead of Janandolana as it has looted the public money.

“BJP and JDS will take up legal and political fight against the Congress government till it is dethroned from power,” he said.