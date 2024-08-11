Tungabhadra dam's crest gate gets washed away; authorities caution downstream residents

HOSAPETE: In a shocking incident, a crest gate of Tungabhadra dam, Karnataka's largest reservoir was washed away in water on Sunday at 1 am. A large amount of water started gushing out from the damaged gate no 19 and authorities have called an emergency meeting to handle the situation.

In the history of dams in the state, this is the first time since such an incident happened. People living in the river downstream have been warned about the situation.

According to the Tungabhadra dam authorities, the inflow to the dam has increased since last week. Due to the pressure, the chain link of crest gate no. 19 got broken after which the gate washed away into the outflow. The damaged gate is currently releasing 36,000 cusecs of water while the other 18 crest gates put together are discharging 40,000 cusecs of water. The discharge of water from the reservoir has crossed 1 lakh cusecs. There are plans to increase the discharge rate so that the crest gates area of 19 shall not bear the maximum outflow pressure.