UK Labour's Neeraj Patil urges action on potential Hindu genocide in Bangladesh

BENGALURU: Dr Neeraj Patil, who is a member of the Labour Party’s National Executive Council in the UK and who is on a visit to Bengaluru, has requested Britain’s Labour Party MPs to raise the issue of a potential genocide against Hindus in Bangladesh in Parliament and with the Foreign Office.

In his letter to the MPs, he wrote, “We also urge you to support the Indian Government in relocating the ousted Prime Minister to a safer country. Her presence in India could provoke severe backlash against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.”

Patil told TNSE that he has written to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, urging him to ensure the safety of the 8% Hindu minority and other ethnic groups in Bangladesh. Though the UK government has denied asylum to Hasina, members of the “Hindus for Labour”, which is led by Patil, have suggested that offering asylum to Sheikh Hasina in Britain would enhance the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. Hasina’s sister, Sheikh Rehana, is a British citizen, and her niece, Tulip Siddiq, serves as the economic secretary to the Treasury in the UK.

The Hindu Forum of Britain has also written to UK PM Keir Starmer and Lammy to take steps to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.