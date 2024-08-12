Activists call for KDA intervention to restore decorum, decency in Karnataka politics

MYSURU: The political atmosphere in Karnataka has been marred by an escalating war of words between leaders of all three major political parties. What was once spirited debate has now descended into a public display of singular address and obscene language. Politicians are hurling insults at each other on stage and during public events.

This has prompted concern among Kannada activists and political leaders who are now demanding the intervention of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) to restore decorum and promote decency in politics.

Traditionally seen as a guardian of the Kannada language and culture, the KDA is now urged to assume a new role in safeguarding the quality of public discourse.

The recent political slugfest and verbal spat between Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy is a testament to the losing decorum in public discourse.

Not just Kannada activists but even leaders from various political parties warn that if such derogatory language continues to be allowed in public forums, it could lead to a broader cultural deterioration. Even MLC A H Vishwanath and former minister Suresh Kumar echoed the same sentiments.

"If the use of singular ad dresses and low-level insults becomes the norm among our leaders, it will lead to disaster: Public forums should not become platforms for singular ad dresses and vulgar language. This applies to both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. Even if we have anger, righteous indignation, or frustration, we need to express it in a manner that is appropriate and dignified. This is vital for maintaining social harmony. The KDA could play a role in planning a camp to teach political leaders how to communicate without using singular addresses or insults," he opined.

Meanwhile, the president of the Karnataka Sena Pade Thejesh Lokesh Gowda said, "Politicians should have integrity and respect the language and the positions they hold. Both Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy are crossing all limits by using foul and singular language, which needs to be condemned. This behaviour can have a negative impact on the younger generation. The Governor or Chief Minister must take steps to hold proper training for elected legislators on how to speak with dignity."

Gowda emphasised the need for political leaders to set a positive example for the public, especially the youth who look up to them. He suggested that the KDA could organise workshops and training sessions for legislators, ensuring they understand the importance of maintaining decorum in public discourse.