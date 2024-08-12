Karnataka BJP chief Raghavendra can’t seek CM’s resignation: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that BJP state chief BY Vijayendra doesn’t stand the ground to question Siddaramaiah, or demand resignation from him.
Speaking after offering Bagina at the Bhadra dam, Lakkavalli on Sunday, Madhu Bangarappa said, “BJP state chief BY Vijayendra does not have the morality to ask resignation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Did he participate in any movement? What is his achievement? Both the sons of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa are responsible for sending him to jail. They were corrupt, and Yediyurappa paid the price by resigning from his post as the CM during the last BJP tenure.”
He also told that even after Raghavendra brought Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy to the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant in Bhadravathi, the Union government has initiated the process to shut it down.
“When Raghavendra raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, and asked whether Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) proposes to resume production activities at the plant, the centre responded that the process to close VISL has been initiated. If VISL is shutdown, BY Raghavendra is solely responsible for that,” alleged Madhu.