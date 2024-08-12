Karnataka BJP chief Raghavendra can’t seek CM’s resignation: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that BJP state chief BY Vijayendra doesn’t stand the ground to question Siddaramaiah, or demand resignation from him.

Speaking after offering Bagina at the Bhadra dam, Lakkavalli on Sunday, Madhu Bangarappa said, “BJP state chief BY Vijayendra does not have the morality to ask resignation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Did he participate in any movement? What is his achievement? Both the sons of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa are responsible for sending him to jail. They were corrupt, and Yediyurappa paid the price by resigning from his post as the CM during the last BJP tenure.”