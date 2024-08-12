Karnataka govt focussing on zero elephant-human conflict death: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said under the Aranya Samarasya Project, the government is focusing on measures to ensure there are zero cases of conflict, and human and animal deaths. For this, there is a need to improve the habitats and find the solutions to mitigate conflict.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the day-long International Conference on Human-Elephant Conflict Mitigation 2024, organised by the Karnataka forest department in Bengaluru as a part of World Elephant Day.

The CM said, in the last 10 years there have been 2500 cases of human-elephant conflict and 350 human deaths. The state government created nine elephant task forces and in one year 1200 conflict cases were reported to the task forces. He said conflicts are not just limited to Karnataka but is to the entire country. He further said that Rs 150 crore was set aside and given for conflict mitigation, a similar amount will again be released soon.

He highlighted that creating rail barricades has shown success in controlling the movement of elephants and that Karnataka was the only state that was effectively implementing it since 2015-16. However, he knows that a lot more needs to be done.

Also present on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar directed the Karnataka forest department officials to have a humane approach towards farmers and not to harass them.

At the conference, chaired by forest department officials from the non-NDA states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jharkhand and Karnataka and international delegates, Shivakumar said, his constituency, Kanakapura, has been facing maximum cases of conflict. Last year there was 18 deaths. He also pointed out that he has seen a herd of 50 elephants moving near is home in Kanakapura, en route Bannerghatta-Mekedattu-Kerala.