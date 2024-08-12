Karnataka minister Khandre orders recovery of 599 acres at Jalahalli

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Sunday issued orders to the forest department to reclaim 599 acres of forest land worth Rs 10,000 crore given to HMT in Peenya, Jalahalli.

The minister instructed forest officials and the additional chief secretary to take back the land in Jalahalli Plantations survey numbers 1 and 2. Khandre pointed out that the land was gifted to the forest department by the Mysuru maharajas.

The notification of the land was published in the gazette on June 11, 1896. However, then district collector Hanuman, through a deed of donation and without any change in documents, transferred the land to HMT. The company kept 281 acres vacant and leased out the remaining land in small parcels, Khandre said.

During a recent field assessment, the forest officials noted the land in possession of HMT and verified the changes in reference to their records. The matter was then brought to the notice of the minister, who issued immediate orders to recover the vacant land and take due legal procedure to get back the remaining at the earliest.

Khandre also pulled up officials for not taking action to recover the land earlier. Directions to recover the land have been issued under Section 64(A) of the Forest Protection Act, he said and pointed out that there was no provision in the forest rules and act to gift forest land. There are also no orders or documents in government records to show that the said land was gifted or handed over to HMT, the minister said.

Referring to the Godavarman vs Govt of India case and the orders passed by the Supreme Court, Khandre said all forest land parcels that was given to HMT and further divided and given to other government and private organisations will be recovered back.