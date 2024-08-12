Karnataka: No plans to revive VISL, clarifies steel ministry

SHIVAMOGGA: Even after the promise by Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy to revive the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL) in Bhadravathi during his visit on June 30, the Union Ministry of Steel clarified in the Lok Sabha on July 30 that there were no plans to revive the state-owned plant and that it has already been decided to close the plant.

Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra had asked the ministry whether the government plans to revive the steel plant, and if so, to give the details, and if not, the reasons for it. He also sought to know whether the Steel Authority of India proposes to resume production activities and if so, the details thereof.

In reply to the unstarred question asked by Raghavendra, Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupapathiraju Srinivasa Varma stated that the government accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of VISL in October 2016. Subsequently, due to inability expressed by the shortlisted bidders to participate further in the transaction for strategic disinvestment, the competent authority had approved annulment of the expression of interest (EOI) for disinvestment.