Karnataka: Parents’ panel against teachers observing ‘black day’ stir on Independence Day

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Private School College Parent Association Coordination Committee has objected and criticised the private schools observing a ‘black day’ in the state on Independence Day to revolt against the alleged corruption in government education departments. The parents’ committee in a statement said the schools should not spoil the sanctity of the special day and instead support it with full vigour.

“We have no objections with holding a meeting with Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to get the governing body to hear and fulfil the demands of unaided schools,” read the letter.

The parents’ committee elaborated that children need to understand the importance of freedom and give respect to all those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“Schools should focus on educating the children about the Freedom Struggle, using the day to mark their protest is a great insult to our freedom fighters and their effort,” said BN Yogananda, president of the Karnataka Private School College Parent Association Coordination Committee .

Guidelines to schools

Further, the parents’ coordination committee has demanded that the government immediately issue guidelines to schools in this regard and file complaints of sedition against any schools that violate the set norms.

The Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) on August 6 announced that the heads of the educational institutions and teachers will wear a black band and observe the black day on August 15. The committee had said it is difficult to run unaided educational institutions in Karnataka, alleging that there is no freedom to provide quality education.