Machilipatnam will be aqua capital of Andhra Pradesh: Minister Kollu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise, Kollu Ravindra, announced plans to develop Machilipatnam as the aqua capital of the State.

Accompanied by a delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), he inspected the Gilakaladindi fishing harbour on Sunday as part of the GEF8 project on sustainable aquaculture in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that a comprehensive plan is underway to boost Machilipatnam’s status as the State’s aqua hub, with the goal of increasing fishermen’s income.

He mentioned that a request would be made to the Central government to establish an aqua and marine fishing university in Machilipatnam.

Accusing the previous YSRC government of destroying the mangroves, which served as a protective barrier for the coastline, he noted that fishermen also suffered losses because mangroves play a crucial role in the growth of aqua products.

He further stated that reports will be prepared and submitted to the Central government for the development of Machilipatnam, emphasising the need for the Centre’s support for various initiatives. These include the construction of a highway half a kilometre from the coastline as part of the Sagarmala project, the Machilipatnam-Repalle railway line, and the development of tourism in Machilipatnam.

Criticising the previous YSRC government for doing nothing for the fishing harbour other than inflating the estimates over the past five years, Ravindra said that Ministers from both the Central and State governments will soon inspect the Machilipatnam Port and Fishing Harbour.

Steps will be taken to complete both projects at the earliest. Commissioner (Fisheries) T Dola Shankar, Additional Director Anjali, and other officials were present.