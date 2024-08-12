Transfers, stress part of a cop’s life

The death of police sub-inspector Parashuram in Yadgir has sparked a political uproar, with opposition party leaders claiming that cash and caste play a key role in police transfers in the state. The untimely death of the officer also points out that he was unable to handle the stress he was subjected to, allegedly by the MLA and his son, who were demanding money for him to continue in the same post.
A day later, 53-year-old police inspector, Thimmegowda, attached to Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru, died by suicide, which was suspected to be due to stress at the workplace.
The two incidents hint at two important things -- political interference in police transfers despite the existence of the Police Establishment Board (PEB), set up with the sole purpose of bringing in transparency in police transfers and nullifying political interference, and the high stress levels faced by men in khaki.
CASH FOR TRANSFERS
It is an open secret that politicians meddle with the transfer of government officials, more so in the police department. While Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara states that transfers never happen based on money or caste, former additional director general of police and Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao says that cash for transfers or postings is the order of the day, and is worse than cancer.
“Posting without money is an exception. Unfortunately, even for non-executive postings, officers have to pay. Even when I was serving as police commissioner in Bengaluru, cash for transfers was prevalent. Bengaluru city is highly sought after, and when an officer gets a post by paying cash, he has to get his money back through daily collections. The responsibility is given to constables by setting them a target,” the former ADGP told TNIE.
This, according to him, causes very high levels of stress among those who have paid for postings. “The officer has to first collect the money which he has paid for the posting, and then collect money for his next posting.”
Noting that there are honest officers too, who are ready to serve wherever they are posted, Rao reveals that illegal dance bars, gambling dens, illegal parking, ‘fixing’ people in wrong cases, and the sand mafia are regular sources of ‘mamool’ for the police department.
COPS go to POLITICIANS
Retired Superintendent of Police SK Umesh, however, has a different point of view.
“No politician approaches a police officer to help in any transfer. It is officers who go to the doorstep of politicians, seeking transfers. Seizing the opportunity, politicians demand cash. The very concept of ‘minute’ (recommendation letters), which started when Ramakrishna Hedge was chief minister, is being totally misused.
Minutes are supposed to be given to the public in case they face any problem at the government level. But now MLAs issue minutes to police officers, recommending their posting and stating that it is being done in the interest of the public in their constituency.”
The retired cop says the very purpose of the PEB is defeated by the interference of politicians in police transfers. “Posting to any lucrative police station is definitely not done on merit. It is either a transfer for money or the officer must be very influential,” Umesh firmly believes.
Umesh says that stress is part and parcel of the life of a police officer. “If the officer is unable to cope with stress, he should go to non-executive postings where there is no stress. At the time of applying for a police job, the person should think of all this. A police officer’s job is most stressful as there are no fixed working hours and weekly holidays. In order to combat stress, policemen must be mentally healthy and this is possible only if they take time out for physical exercise,” Umesh stressed.
STRESS FACTORS
A police constable serving in a police station in Bengaluru says the lack of fixed weekly offs and difficulty availing leave are major contributors to stress levels. “Though there are directions that weekly offs should be given, it doesn’t happen on the ground as our work depends on daily developments -- be it a crime, law and order situation, visit of a VVIP or festival bandobust duty. While the work itself is stressful, no leave or weekly offs and extended working hours add to the stress as we seldom get time to spend with our family,” he says.
Substantiating this, health experts opine that continuous and unmanaged stress may lead to thoughts of self-harm, including suicidal tendencies in some people.
Dr Virupaksha HS, Consultant – Psychiatry, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said, “In today’s fast-paced world, the pressures of work and personal responsibilities can lead to significant stress, which in turn impacts both mental and physical health. Constant demands, tight deadlines and high expectations at work lead to work-life imbalance. This chronic stress affects the body and mind in profound ways.”
“Sometimes this can also lead to major psychiatric disorders like mood disorders and psychosis, and some may have thoughts of self-harm, and are a suicide risk. The constant state of worry and anxiety can lead to burnout, characterized by emotional exhaustion, reduced performance and detachment from work,” he added.
DEATHS OF POLICE OFFICERS
Aug 2024 Parashuram, police sub-inspector, suspected heart attack
Thimmegowda, police inspector, suicide
Oct 2022 HL Nandeesha, police inspector, heart attack
Dec 2020 V Lakshmi, DySP, suicide
July 2016 Kallappa Handibag, DySP, suicide
Oct 2016 Yellappa Handibag (brother of Kallappa Handibag), constable, suicide
Oct 2022 Former minister MTB Nagaraj had also made references to cash for transfers, following the death of 42-year-old police inspector Nandeesha due to a heart attack, after he was suspended for failing to keep vigil on a bar that had violated the permissible timings