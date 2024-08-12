Transfers, stress part of a cop’s life

The death of police sub-inspector Parashuram in Yadgir has sparked a political uproar, with opposition party leaders claiming that cash and caste play a key role in police transfers in the state. The untimely death of the officer also points out that he was unable to handle the stress he was subjected to, allegedly by the MLA and his son, who were demanding money for him to continue in the same post.

A day later, 53-year-old police inspector, Thimmegowda, attached to Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru, died by suicide, which was suspected to be due to stress at the workplace.

The two incidents hint at two important things -- political interference in police transfers despite the existence of the Police Establishment Board (PEB), set up with the sole purpose of bringing in transparency in police transfers and nullifying political interference, and the high stress levels faced by men in khaki.

CASH FOR TRANSFERS

It is an open secret that politicians meddle with the transfer of government officials, more so in the police department. While Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara states that transfers never happen based on money or caste, former additional director general of police and Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao says that cash for transfers or postings is the order of the day, and is worse than cancer.

“Posting without money is an exception. Unfortunately, even for non-executive postings, officers have to pay. Even when I was serving as police commissioner in Bengaluru, cash for transfers was prevalent. Bengaluru city is highly sought after, and when an officer gets a post by paying cash, he has to get his money back through daily collections. The responsibility is given to constables by setting them a target,” the former ADGP told TNIE.