‘Banyan Tree’ Siddaramanna passes away

BENGALURU/DAVANAGERE : Sharana V Siddaramanna, fondly known as the ‘Banyan Tree’ of Basava philosophy for his extensive knowledge and teachings, passed away at 2pm on Monday in Davanagere. He was 104.

Siddaramanna was well known for his ability to recite the Vachanas from memory, and for keeping the centuries-old tradition of orally sharing the teachings of Lingayatism and Basava Tattva. This tradition has been the cornerstone of the Lingayat movement’s great spread across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra.

His mortal remains will be kept in state at the Davanagere Basava Balaga for people to pay their last respects till 9am Tuesday. The kriya samadhi or funeral rites will be performed after 1pm, family members said.

Born in 1920 in Mattihalli, Harappanahalli taluk of Vijayanagar district, Siddaramanna was a pivotal figure in spreading knowledge on Vachana Sahitya.