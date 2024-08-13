BJP MP Bommai urges government to build parallel reservoir

MUNIRABAD(HOSAPETE): The snapping of a crest gate at the Tungabhadra dam gives the state government an opportunity to start the construction of a reservoir parallel to the 71-year-old dam, suggested former chief minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, here on Monday.

After inspecting the dam along with BJP state president BY Vijayendra and Assembly Opposition leader R Ashoka, Bommai said the detailed project report has already been prepared and shared with the Andhra Pradesh government. Discussions were held with former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy earlier and a study team was sent from that state.

The technical approval too has been granted, and only the political decision is pending. But the Siddaramaiah government has not taken any action on this for the last one-and-a-half years, he criticised. Siddaramaiah should talk to his counterparts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to go ahead with the construction of the parallel dam, which can save 28 tmcft of water, he said.

The Tungabhadra reservoir is the lifeline of Kalyana-Karnataka and contributes over 40 per cent of Karnataka’s total agricultural income, he said, and pointed out that the dam is facing challenges because of accumulation of silt, which is causing a loss of approximately 30 tmcft of water storage.

The crest gate No. 19 falling off at the dam should be taken seriously by the government. Officials have said they can fabricate the gate, but the issue is not that simple. Excessive water flow caused the overload and subsequent accident, said Bommai, who is an engineering graduate.

Taking a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the water resources minister, Bommai said, “If officials and government is not responsible, then who is? Why did this happen now after so many years? The Tungabhadra Board is responsible for water management, including deciding how much water to release and retain.”

He said the dam gates are divided with gates up to 16 belonging to AP and the rest to Karnataka. Gate 19 falls under Karnataka’s jurisdiction, making the responsibility of Karnataka’s engineers even greater, he added. He alleged that the recommendations given by the Dam Safety Management Committee were not followed. A special expert panel on dam safety, like how the Centre has done, should be be formed, he added.

Ashoka said Shivakumar’s statement that none of the officials would be held responsible shows the deputy chief minister’s commitment to protect negligent officials. It is a serious issue and guilty officials should be punished, he added.

Vijayendra said over 8 lakh hectares of agricultural land is completely submerged in water. Farmers were happy that they would get two yields this year, but are now worried whether their standing crop could be saved, because of the negligence of TB dam officials, he added.