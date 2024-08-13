Deputy CM Shivakumar goes on city rounds, tells officials to pull up socks

BENGALURU: As Bengalureans woke up to see the city’s infrastructure once again overwhelmed by heavy rain, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar went on a tour of the affected areas on Monday to inspect the damage and find the reasons for the water logging.

He visited Yogeshwar Nagar near Hebbal, Nagawara Junction, HBR Layout 5th Block, Silk Board and Jayadeva Hospital Junction among other areas, and directed officials to channel the floodwater to stormwater drains, take steps to prevent flooding of low-lying areas, and desilt road shoulder drains and manholes.

From the Yogeshwar Nagar flyover, he inspected the stormwater drain below and sought information on what was affecting the free flow of water. He questioned officials as to why construction debris was not cleared after the completion of works and directed them to get it cleared.

Shivakumar went around the area and told officials to clear the shoulder drains on either side of roads and the manholes across the city to prevent flooding in low-lying areas.

At Silk Board, the DyCM inspected the SWD and took officials to task for neglecting to clean up the drain. He also directed officials to broaden the drain in areas where it gets narrow.

Addressing the media after winding up the inspection, Shivakumar said, “I have instructed officials to fill potholes, some of which are up to half a foot deep. Once a photo of a pothole is uploaded into the newly launched mobile application, it will be filled.”

The government has decided to build SWD retaining walls. Construction debris was dumped along roads and footpaths in many places. Action will be taken on this as they are blocking the flow of water, he said.