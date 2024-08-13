IISc ranked best university for ninth year in a row: NIRF ranking

BENGALURU: Educational institutes from Karnataka received top rankings in the National Institute Ranking Framework, 2024, announced by the Ministry of Education on Monday.

The prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, was ranked the best university in the country for the ninth year in a row and also secured the second spot in the overall category. The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) remained on the top spot as one of the best institutes in the country. The rankings were announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

Adding another feature to its cap, Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru (IIM-B) secured the second spot after the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad. Christ, Alliance and Jain universities also featured in the top 100 ranks in management.

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) was ranked the second best medical institute in the country, while Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, came in the ninth place.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education secured the fourth rank in the university category and 14th in the overall section with a 64.94 score. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (24), Mysuru University (54) and Christ University (60) also featured on the NIRF listing for universities. In total, 11 universities from Karnataka feature in this year’s ranking.

JSS College of Pharmacy bagged the sixth spot in pharmacy institutes in the country and Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences secured the eighth position.

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, was ranked number one in India by the NIRF, retaining its position since the last seven years.