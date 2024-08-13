Inexperienced babus could be behind collapse: Experts

BENGALURU: The collapse of a crest gate at the TB Dam on Sunday morning could be because of a range of factors, including inexperience of officials and delayed maintenance decisions, opined experts.

Many of them, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said some of the engineers are placed in critical roles without proper qualifications or experience, often because of political influence or other considerations. This lack of expertise has led to significant oversights in dam maintenance, ultimately resulting in the collapse of the gate, they added.

They believed that the issue should have been identified and addressed during pre-monsoon meetings, which are specifically convened to ensure the dam’s readiness for heavy rainfall.

One expert criticised senior officials for objecting to sanctioning of funds for essential equipment, like the Stop Log Gate, a critical component that could have prevented the disaster. “The decision to install this gate has been pending for over 18 years. Each time it was brought up, it was discussed and then postponed,” he lamented.

This is not the first such incident at the TB Dam. Five years ago, one of the gates jammed and could not be moved. The authorities had then used jute bags filled with sand to control the water flow. A source pointed to a similar incident a few years ago at the Narayanpur Dam when a gate broke.

One source attributed recurring issues to political interference in the appointment of dam officials. “Posting officers based on MLA recommendation has been the norm since 1983-88. As long as MLAs interfere and post their favourites, such instances are bound to happen,” the source said.