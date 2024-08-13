Karnataka government dumps proposal to shift SP office from Mangaluru to Puttur

MANGALURU: The Congress government in Karnataka has dumped the proposal to shift the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) office from Mangaluru to Puttur.

In 2020, then Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor of BJP proposed to shift the SP office to Puttur. He had claimed that the then-home minister Basavaraj Bommai had agreed to the proposal. He had said that over 19 acres of land had been reserved in three different parts of Puttur town to shift the SP and DAR offices and to establish police quarters. According to him, the SP office in Puttur will enable quick response to law and order issues as all borders of Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction will be within 50-60 km.

On the other hand, he said that it would take a lot of time for the SP and DAR cops to reach Sullia or Subramanya which is 100 km away from Mangaluru city. The SP office is presently located here.

At the recent legislature session, MLC Ivan D'Souza sought to know the difficulties in shifting the SP office to Puttur despite a decision being made to this effect.

In his reply, Home Minister G Parameshwara categorically said that neither any decision has been taken to shift the SP office to Puttur nor there is any such proposal before the government. He also said that no land had been identified to shift the SP office.