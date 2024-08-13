Karnataka: Grand Dasara this year, 21 days of illumination

BENGALURU: The high-powered committee on Mysuru Dasara chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday decided on a grand Dasara celebration this time, with 21 days of illumination.

Siddaramaiah said Dasara is a state festival but was not a grand affair last year due to drought, and previously due to the Covid pandemic. “This year, it should be a grand affair. There is no dearth of funds. Mysuru Dasara should be a grand affair and more meaningful,’’ he said, and directed officials to give an opportunity to local artistes and to make tableaus more meaningful.

The CM also instructed officials to release the Gold Card much before Dasara festival, so that more people can avail of it. “It is the 50th year of formation of Karnataka, and Dasara celebrations should reflect this,” he said.

He also said the government is writing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking permission to conduct an extensive air show. The committee has left it to the CM’s discretion to select a guest to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this time.

The CM instructed officials to create awareness on the guarantee schemes, and told police officials to ensure better traffic management and safety of people.

A release from Energy Minister KJ George’s office said that to ensure the grandeur of Dasara 2024, 130km of streets and roads will be illuminated.