Karnataka has 4126 elephants in Nilgiri biosphere

BENGALURU: As per the latest elephant census report done in the southern states Nilgiri biosphere, Karnataka houses 4126 elephants.

This is apart from the all state elephant estimation exercise which was done in 2023 of all southern states. As per the 2023 report, the state as a whole houses 6395 elephants, which is 25% of India’s elephant population.

The report released on Monday on the occasion of World Elephant Day by chief minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre, there are 4126 elephants in the Karnataka portion of the Nilgiri biosphere alone.

While Kerala released its report last month, Tamil Nadu earlier in August and Andhra Pradesh is yet to release a compiled report, the entire census report of the entire Nilgiri Biosphere will be released at a later stage, said additional Principal Chief Conservator of forests, wildlife, Kumar Pushkar.

The census exercise was done in the fringe areas of the forests of Bandipur, Nagarhole and BRT Tiger reserves along with MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Bannerghatta National Park, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, Madikeri Wildlife Sanctuary, Madikeri Territorial Division, Virajpet Division and Kolar Division.

As per the report the largest elephant population was recorded in Bandipur- 1042 and the lowest was in Virajpet- 23. No elephant population was recorded in Kolar division.

Elephant census report

Name of forest division -- elephant density -- estimated elephant population

Bandipur tiger reserve -- 0.89 -- 1042

Nagarhole tiger reserve -- 0.88 -- 788

BRT Tiger Reserve -- 0.60 -- 536

Mm Hills Wildlife Sanctuary -- 0.60 -- 700

Bannerghatta National park -- 0.41 -- 111

Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary -- 0.38 -- 415

Madikeri Wildlife Division -- 0.32 -- 133

Madikeri Territorial Division -- 0.16 -- 169

Virajpet Division -- 0.05 --23