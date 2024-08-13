Karnataka increases work hours of guest lecturers

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has increased the work hours for guest lecturers in government engineering, polytechnic colleges and junior polytechnic schools from eight, nine and nine hours a week, respectively, to 15 hours for government colleges, 17 hours for polytechnics and 14 hours for technical schools on a maximum work hour basis.

An official order in this regard was issued by the Department of Technical Education on Monday. The monthly honorarium will be fixed and will come into effect immediately, read the circular.

The department has put certain conditions and will recruit only 1,894 guest lecturers for the academic year 2024-25, which includes 294 for government engineering colleges, 1,600 for polytechnics and junior technical schools. The order stated that a mandatory review of the maximum work hours of guest lecturers is necessary after which necessary action will be undertaken.

“Lecturers who have served for five years and above, and hold the qualification prescribed by the All India Technical Council of Engineering (AITCE), will be eligible for an honorarium of Rs 32,000, an increase of Rs 5,000 for government engineering colleges compared to the previous order. For guest lecturers in government polytechnic institutes, the monthly remuneration will be Rs 28,000,” the order stated.

Guest lectures that don’t have the prescribed AITCE qualification and have served for less than five years will be paid Rs 30,000 and Rs 26,000 in government colleges and polytechnics, respectively.

Guest professors who have served for more than five years but don’t have the qualification prescribed by AITCE will be given Rs 28,000 as honorarium for government colleges and Rs 24,000 for polytechnic institutes. In junior technical institutes, guest lecturers will get a remuneration of Rs 18,000.