Karnataka: Revenue Minister Byregowda alerts water department to release water in case of heavy rain

BENGALURU: Ahead of heavy rain predicted in the next couple of days in Karnataka, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda has directed deputy commissioners to gear up to tackle floods and rain. He also directed them to release water from dams for now. “When it rains, inflow will increase and along with the released water and rain, low-lying areas will suffer,’’ he said.

Byregowda conducted a review meeting on Monday. Speaking to reporters later, he said that as the state has been experiencing heavy rain, except in the South-Interior region, it is expected to increase post-August 14 in the Central, Kittur Karnataka and Malnad regions going until August 20. He said officials have been told to gear up. “I have directed them to release water before the onset of heavy rain, in order to help people in low-lying areas. In this regard, I have directed DCs to coordinate with the Water Resources Department and work,” he said.

The minister also directed officials to ensure the safety of schoolchildren, especially those studying in ramshackle schools, and also get those residing in vulnerable buildings to move to safer places. He added that as per an initial survey, 80,000 hectares of agricultural land has been flooded. “I have directed officials to pay compensation, and work should start from this week itself,” he said. He, however, advised caution for the residents of the coastal and Malnad regions, especially post August 14.

Meanwhile, a meeting has been convened between the CM and the disaster management authorities on Wednesday.

Compared to the previous year, crop damage and human loss are lower this year. Byregowda explained that in 2019, 67 rain-related deaths were recorded, while in 2022, it was 75.

This year, 58 lives have been lost so far. In terms of agriculture loss, in 2020, 2.21 lakh hectares of land saw damage; in 2021, 2.12 lakh hectares; and in 2022, 1.53 lakh hectares. This year, 80,000 hectares have seen damage. He said they would be able to estimate the quantum of loss in a week.