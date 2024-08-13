Opposition questions submerged roads and water in homes, mocks ‘Brand Bengaluru’

BENGALURU: In the wake of the heavy rain early Monday morning, leading to flooding of roads and houses in parts of the city, Opposition leaders took the state government to task over the pathetic condition of infrastructure in the state capital. BJP and JDS leaders also mocked Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, asking if this is how ‘Brand Bengaluru’ is in the works.

Bangalore South MP Tejaswi Surya said the Metro, suburban railway and bus system have to complement one another, and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) is a step in the right direction. “The current government has neither taken any steps to form the BMLTA nor has it delegated traffic engineers any power to plan the traffic management of the city. Unless we take up town planning & rework our layouts, Brand Bengaluru will remain a dream. Bengaluru deserves better,” he posted on X.

Posting a video of motorists struggling to navigate a flooded road, Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan said, “The Congress promised to make Bengaluru like London, but we almost ended up with Venice instead.’’

The JDS said Bengaluru drowned in the rain that poured for three to four hours. “Water gushed into apartments. The roads and underpasses have turned into pools and lakes. With numerous potholes, vehicle users are finding it difficult to navigate city roads,’’ it stated.

“Shivakumar has fooled the people of Bengaluru. He is more interested in changing the name of Ramanagara to Bengaluru South district,” the JDS said and asked if this is their way of making Brand Bengaluru.