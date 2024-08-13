Post TB dam incident, officials keep watch at Harangi reservoir in Karnataka

MADIKERI: Following the incident of the crest gate being washed away at the Tungabhadra dam, extra vigil is on at the Harangi reservoir in Kodagu. The officials conducted a detailed inspection on Sunday and took extra measures to ensure complete safety of the people visiting the reservoir.

“The reservoir’s four crest gates and three sluice gates at the base are inspected twice a year. After the incident with the Tungabhadra dam, the reservoirs are being inspected by technical experts,” confirmed Harangi Division Executive Engineer Puttaswamy.

He added that the officials are also keeping track of the inflow and outflow from the reservoir throughout the day, and excess water is being released into the river, and the water level in the dam is being maintained.

Meanwhile, the residents urged the authorities to remove silt deposits in the reservoir. During the survey after the 2018 disaster in Kodagu, it was found that water storage of 1.25 tmcft has lessened because of silt, which was due to floods and landslides.

While Rs 130 crore was sanctioned to conduct relief work concerning the maintenance of the reservoir, only retaining wall and gabion wall projects to prevent flooding from the reservoir are under way.

Nevertheless, the increased silt deposit has hindered the storage capacity of the dam and several organisations, including the Cauvery Swachata Andolana urge the authorities to clear increased silt deposit in the reservoir.