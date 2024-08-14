Beneficiaries to get dal, oil, sugar instead of cash in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government may give oil, dal, sugar and other food items, instead of 5 kg of rice to beneficiaries under its Anna Bhagya scheme. The Congress government, though had promised 10 kg of rice per beneficiary per month when it came to power, has been able to supply only 5 kg of rice, while crediting money for the other 5 kg, as it has not been able to source the foodgrain.

In a survey conducted by the state government, 93% of the beneficiaries showed interest in getting other essentials along with 5 kg rice, instead of additional 5 kg, said Food and Civil Supply Minister KH Muniyappa.

“We will decide on it soon,” the minister said. Muniyappa, who was in New Delhi, met Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, on Tuesday and sought rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme.

On beneficiaries preferring dal, oil, sugar and other food items, Muniyappa said, “We will discuss it with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and decide on how to go about it.’’

He explained that free rice is being distributed to below poverty level (BPL) card holders and Karnataka has 13 lakh such cards. Over 50 lakh people are beneficiaries under the scheme. To cater to their needs, the state needs 20 metric tonnes of rice every month, he said.

“The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd that comes under the Union government has offered rice to us at Rs 28 per kg,” he said. He pointed out that the state government had approached the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which was providing rice at Rs 34 per kg. “But now the Centre has decided on Rs 28 per kg. We will discuss it with Joshi, who is the minister concerned, and buy rice as per the state government’s requirement,” he said

Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, the Congress government had promised 10 kg of rice. But after FCI refused to provide the state with 5 kg of additional rice per person, the state government started giving Rs 170 per head in lieu of 5 kg rice.