Bengaluru bus crash: Did the brakes fail or was the driver at fault

BENGALURU: The serial accident on Hebbal flyover involving a BMTC Volvo bus has triggered a debate whether the brakes failed or the driver was at fault.

A bus driver said all BMTC buses are thoroughly checked at the corporation’s depots once a week. Volvo buses come with automatic transmission and have only brake and accelerator pedals. In driving mode, without pressing the accelerator pedal, the bus can move at a speed of 15 kmph. “The dashcam footage shows the bus moving slowly and stopping seconds before the accident and again moving,” he added.

“Looks like the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal by mistake as we can see the bus gaining speed suddenly and ploughing through the vehicles in front of it,” he said. He said accidents involving BMTC Volvo buses are not common. The buses come with the best technology and offer better control systems compared to other transport vehicles.

A senior BMTC official said the corporation has ordered a probe into the accident. “The driver has a good service record. However, the dashcam footage makes us suspect that he was not focussed and panicked after the bus hit the vehicles and stepped on the accelerator pedal.” He said only a detailed probe will reveal whether the brakes failed or the driver was at fault.