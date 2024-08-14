Homebuyers' forum demands investigation into RERA-K decisions in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A leading body for homebuyers in the country has written to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka recently, appealing to immediately rectify the lacunae in the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulations and Development) Act in the state. It has also called for a probe into decisions taken by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K) to extend the deadline of multiple real estate projects.

In the letter, the Forum for People's Collective Efforts (FPCE) highlighted the numerous issues pertaining to its enforcement in the state. TNIE has a copy of the seven-page letter sent by the forum's general secretary MS Shankar on Friday (August 9) to the home secretary which highlights 24 issues against RERA-K.

Shankar told TNIE, "What was assured by the Government of India for homebuyers through the enactment of the Act in 2016 should not be denied by the RERA-Karnataka formed to implement it. We are most aggrieved by the lack of seriousness to enforce the orders for compensation, interest, timely completion of residential projects with all civil amenities, formation of association and handover of original documents of the project."

Despite seven years since the Act was introduced, there was neither any transparency nor any Stand Operating Procedure regarding project completion as specified by the Act, he said. "This is despite 2,443 projects applying to RERA-K," Shankar pointed out.