Homebuyers' forum demands investigation into RERA-K decisions in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A leading body for homebuyers in the country has written to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka recently, appealing to immediately rectify the lacunae in the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulations and Development) Act in the state. It has also called for a probe into decisions taken by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K) to extend the deadline of multiple real estate projects.
In the letter, the Forum for People's Collective Efforts (FPCE) highlighted the numerous issues pertaining to its enforcement in the state. TNIE has a copy of the seven-page letter sent by the forum's general secretary MS Shankar on Friday (August 9) to the home secretary which highlights 24 issues against RERA-K.
Shankar told TNIE, "What was assured by the Government of India for homebuyers through the enactment of the Act in 2016 should not be denied by the RERA-Karnataka formed to implement it. We are most aggrieved by the lack of seriousness to enforce the orders for compensation, interest, timely completion of residential projects with all civil amenities, formation of association and handover of original documents of the project."
Despite seven years since the Act was introduced, there was neither any transparency nor any Stand Operating Procedure regarding project completion as specified by the Act, he said. "This is despite 2,443 projects applying to RERA-K," Shankar pointed out.
The letter demanded a thorough investigation into the decisions taken by the authority to extend multiple projects under Section 7 (3) of the Act and their current status.
It wanted a co-ordination committee to be set up under the chairmanship of the chief secretary with the housing secretary, revenue secretary and urban development secretary as well as BBMP and BDA commissioners, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice, Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations and K-RERA chairman as well as home buyer associations. "It should set a time-bound agenda, discuss it in frequent meetings and take necessary action to ensure proper implementation of the Act in Karnataka," it added.
Not a single RERA awareness event among the public has been conducted by K-RERA as mandated by Section 33 (3) of the Act, the letter pointed out.
Shankar appealed to the RERA not to carry out any adjournments when the buyer is present. "Most of the aggrieved home buyers are from salaried and middle income group who need to earn their livelihood to repay EMIs. They cannot come repeatedly by taking leave from work to attend every adjourned hearing," he added.
He also wanted data to be released regarding compliance with numerous judgements by RERA.