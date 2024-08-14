Karnataka govt's five ambitious guarantee schemes make it to Independence Day show

BENGALURU: Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground is prepared for the grand Independence Day celebration in Bengaluru on Thursday. This time, a cultural programme on the state government’s five ambitious guarantee schemes will be presented by 400 schoolchildren.

Addressing a joint press conference with Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Dayananda KA and Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said all preparations were completed for the grand celebrations, in which around 8,000 people will participate.

He said rehearsals have been going on for the parade, and 35 teams conducted cultural programmes for the past three days besides a full dress rehearsal. Girinath said the Independence Day programme is being organized by BBMP and Bengaluru Urban district administration, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hoist the national flag at 9am on Thursday. After receiving the guard of honour and reviewing the parade, the CM will address the gathering.

A total of 8,000 seats have been arranged, including 3,000 seats for the public, 2,000 seats for VVIPS, 750 seats for freedom fighters and defence officials, and 2,000 seats for officials of various departments and ex-servicemen.

Commissioner Dayananda said security checks have been conducted at Manekshaw Parade Ground and surrounding areas. High-rise buildings and work sites near the ground have been inspected. In addition, the 108 police stations have carried out inspections everywhere, including railway stations and hotels in their respective jurisdictions.

Four coloured passes have been issued for parking of vehicles, specifying the entry gate on the passes. No vehicles can be parked around the ground, and vehicular traffic will be prohibited from BRV Junction on Cubbon Road to Kamaraj Road Junction from 8am to 11am, Dayananda said.