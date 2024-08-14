No handing over HMT land, will go to court, says Minister Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Slamming the Karnataka government for attempting to reclaim HMT land worth several crores of rupees, Union Steel and Heavy Industry Minister HD Kumaraswamy said there is no question of handing over HMT land to the state government. “In case the government makes any attempt to reclaim the land, we will go to court,’’ he said.

Kumaraswamy spoke to the media on Tuesday in Bengaluru, where he objected to Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s allegation that HMT had sold forest land illegally to various private companies. He also questioned Khandre on what basis he was ordering reclamation of the land, when it belongs to HMT. “They have purchased the land. Does the forest minister know the history of HMT industry? He is misleading everyone,’’ he said.

There are 40 PSUs across the country, of which 26 are closed and the remaining are on the verge of closure. “After taking charge, I was working to revive PSUs and HMT is one such industry that gave jobs to thousands of people at six locations in the country, including Bengaluru, where 15,000 people were working,” he said.

Providing details of payments made in 1963 and 1965 for the land, Kumaraswamy said efforts to rejuvenate HMT began after he became Union minister, and when the revival was announced, its share value saw a significant rise from Rs 45 to Rs 95. He expressed frustration over the lack of cooperation and confusion created by the state government during this effort.