Activist seeks Governor’s nod to prosecute former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa under corruption charges

BENGALURU: Rights activist T Narasimha Murthy and his advocates submitted a petition to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday, seeking his permission to prosecute former chief minister BS Yediyurappa under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In his petition, Murthy alleged that 116.16 acres of government land near Kempegowda International Airport was allotted to an educational society during Yediyurappa’s tenure as chief minister, ignoring the recommendations of a committee headed by the then chief secretary.

He alleged that the land acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board from farmers for industrial purposes was allotted to the Centre for Educational and Social Studies (CESS) for Rs 50 crore although the committee fixed the price at Rs 187 crore. The land is at Hi-tech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli.

“Secretary of CESS Nagaraja Reddy approached Yediyurappa on March 25, 2021, and appealed to allot 116.16 acres of land in Devanahalli taluk,” Murthy told TNIE.