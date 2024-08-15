BJP-JDS unity strains as internal rift deepens in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Even as opposition alliance partners, BJP and JDS, took out a ‘successful’ joint padayatra to Mysuru over the MUDA “scam” against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the rift within the saffron party has remained with a group of disgruntled MLAs, especially from North Karnataka, continuing to wage a war against BJP state president BY Vijayendra.

They include senior leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi, who gave the Mysuru Padayatra a miss and held a separate meeting in Belagavi recently. They have chalked out a plan to take out another yatra from Kudalasangama to Ballari to highlight the Rs 187.33 crore scam in the ST corporation and the diversion of Rs 25,000 crore SCSP-TSP grants for the guarantees. Sources said the group does not want to hand over the yatra leadership to Vijayendra and is waiting for the high command’s green signal for the march.

The stretch where the padayatra is planned is predominantly populated by SC/ST/OBCs, besides Veerashaiva-Lingayats, which is crucial for any neta to showcase himself as a leader of the masses like former CM BS Yediyurappa, an undisputed Lingayat leader, political analysts said. Vijayendra already has sympathisers among a large section of Veeshaiva Lingayats, especially religious heads, which his opponents know and that is the reason they are trying to snub him, they added.

Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka, talking to a news channel on Wednesday, admitted to the internal bickering and said he will discuss it with the high command when he visits New Delhi.