Engineers begin fixing temporary crest gate at Tungabhadra Dam, Karnataka

HOSAPETE : Engineers and experts began work on fixing a temporary crest gate at the Tungabhadra Dam here on Wednesday.

The work began after Vijayanagara district in-charge minister BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan and officials of the TB Board offered puja to the Tungabhadra river.

Four metal sheets, each weighing 10 tonnes, were brought to the dam using heavy-duty cranes. Three more heavy-duty cranes and five more steel sheets will reach the dam on Thursday. The engineers and experts said that they would complete the installation work within three days.

Khan expressed the hope that the installation work would be completed without any hassle. “The outflow is being maintained at 1.20 lakh cusecs at the dam. Already, 23 tmcft of water has been released and efforts are being made to save water. Hydro-mechanical engineer N Kannaiah Naidu, who is leading a team of engineers, has promised that the work will be completed by August 17. Once this work is completed, the dam will have adequate water to help farmers of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh irrigate their crops,” he said.

An official said three metal sheets were installed on Wednesday. Efforts will be made to fix five more metal sheets on Thursday. The work is going on smoothly, he added.