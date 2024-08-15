Karnataka Congress Ministers dismiss calls to revise guarantee schemes

BENGALURU: As the debate on the guarantee schemes rages on, several Congress ministers ruled out any relook into the party’s five guarantee schemes. They also said there is no proposal before the government or the party to stop or change the schemes.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara confirmed that there was no discussion on revision of the guarantee schemes at the government or party level. However, he said many opine that guarantee schemes should reach poor people. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the minister said that when leaders from Karnataka visit New Delhi, they go to the AICC office and there is no need to attach any special meaning to that. “We have already kept Rs 56,000 crore for the guarantee schemes, which cannot be revised,” he said.

Parameshwara added that there has been a debate about guarantees, and some MLAs and party workers might have spoken here and there. “But it has not been discussed at the party level. In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the Congress got 13 per cent more votes, why cannot one think that this is because of the guarantees. Just one person’s suggestion or opinion does not matter. It confuses people, if leaders keep giving opinions,” he said.

Unwilling to give a statement on the matter, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, however, said his only concern is the guarantees should not be misused.

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, who was in New Delhi, said Congress had announced the guarantee schemes in its manifesto. “Soon after we won the elections, we implemented the schemes. There is no question of changing them now,” he said. There is no dearth of funds in any department and works are being taken up, he claimed. “If any thing is to change, it is for the cabinet and party to decide. But there are no such proposals either before the party or government,” he added.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre claimed that because of the guarantees, over one crore people who lived below the poverty line (BPL) have come out of that. “We have implemented guarantee schemes as announced in our manifesto,’’ he added.

He told reporters in Bengaluru that because of the guarantees, money flow has increased and people’s purchasing power has increased. This has helped the state flourish. The guarantees will continue. “The Congress is always known for pro-people, pro-poor work and one need not have to see profit and loss in guarantee schemes. The CM has also clarified that guarantee schemes will continue,’’ he added.