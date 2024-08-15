Karnataka stops transactions with SBI, PNB

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to stop all its transactions with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) citing alleged financial irregularities concerning deposits made by its entities.

The government has issued a circular directing all departments, state-owned public-sector undertakings, boards and corporations, and universities to halt their transactions, withdraw deposits, and close their accounts with the two public sector banks with immediate effect. The departments have been directed to submit a compliance report by September 20.

A senior officer in the state government said the move will not impact employees’ salary accounts or pensioners’ accounts as they are personal accounts.

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association president CS Shadakshari said the decision will not have any impact on the state government employees’ accounts.

According to the circular, the decision to end all transactions with the two banks was taken in view of the alleged irregularities in deposits made by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) with PNB and the then State Bank of Mysuru (SBM), respectively. SBM merged with SBI in 2017.

The KIADB deposited Rs 25 crore through a cheque with the PNB’s Rajaji Nagar branch in Bengaluru on September 14, 2011, as a one-year fixed deposit (FD). Two receipts, one for Rs 13 crore and another for Rs 12 crore were given by the Sankari branch of the bank in Salem.