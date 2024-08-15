Tribes in Kodagu protest waving national flag standing on broken bridge highlighting their plight

MADIKERI: To highlight the lack of facilities, the Yerava tribal settlement in Chinnana Haadi in Nittur grama panchayat limits of South Kodagu uniquely observed Independence Day by standing on a broken footbridge, waving the tricolour and highlighting their demands.

This tribal settlement is home to nearly 15 tribal families. However, the tribes struggle to reach the settlement due to the lack of a proper approach road. The tribes now use a 20 feet foot-bridge connected the main road to the tribal settlement. However, this footbridge was washed off during monsoons last year.

“The panchayat has constructed a footbridge to the settlement nearly three times. However, this bridge gets washed off every year during incessant rainfall. But, officials haven't taken any steps to resolve the issue,” shared the tribes.

For over a year now, the tribes have laid a broken electric pole as a makeshift footbridge and they risk their lives to reach the settlement.