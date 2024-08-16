Bengaluru IISc develops cashew-based surfactants to replace toxic organic solvents

BENGALURU: With industries and chemical labs synthesizing a wide variety of organic molecules every day and most of them done in water, they often undergo side reactions, yielding unwanted toxic products. To address this problem, chemists use toxic organic solvents, and more than 80% of the waste generated in chemical processes from such solvents is not disposed of properly.

Scientists revealed that waste produced by cashews can be a good substitute. India is the second largest producer of cashew nuts in the world, hence the raw material is easy and inexpensive to source.

The Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry (IPC), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has come up with a solution and has synthesised a surfactant derived from cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL) -- an agricultural waste product generated during the roasting of cashews to separate the kernels. This process is called micellar catalysis.

“Since we were aiming to replace organic solvents, we felt that the substitute must be bio-based,” said Pritesh Keshari, first author and PhD student at IPC. The study published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering explained that surfactants are molecules that have a water-loving (hydrophilic) as well as a water-repelling (hydrophobic) component. The researchers combined cardanol, a hydrophobic compound found in CNSL, with m-PEG, a hydrophilic polymer, to create their surfactant.