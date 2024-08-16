Karnataka faces soaring temperatures despite monsoon season

BENGALURU: It’s monsoon, but temperatures are soaring. This phenomenon is being experienced not only in the city, but also in other parts of the state.
In Bengaluru, the maximum temperature recorded on August 15 was 29.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal. On August 14, the maximum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the minimum temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
India Meteorological Department (Bengaluru) Director N Puviyarasan, told The New Indian Express that the weather conditions so far this month were similar to that of May.
“The sun is blazing and the sky is clear with no wind and humidity is high. There is also a dip in rainfall, due to which the temperatures are rising across the state,” he said.
He said this situation will continue for the next three days when the monsoon will become active again.
He said the difference in minimum and maximum temperature recorded in Haveri was 6.6 degrees Celsius. This was the highest difference in the state. The maximum temperature recorded in Haveri was 33.7 degrees Celsius.
As per IMD data, from June 1 (onset of monsoon) to August 15, Karnataka recorded a 22% rise in rainfall. Against the actual rainfall forecast of 573.4 mm, the state received 697.3 mm. The maximum amount of rainfall was recorded in June and July. Bengaluru city recorded a 37% rise in rainfall. From June 1 to August 15, the city received 287.8 mm rainfall as against the actual forecast of 210.3 mm.