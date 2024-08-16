Karnataka faces soaring temperatures despite monsoon season

BENGALURU: It’s monsoon, but temperatures are soaring. This phenomenon is being experienced not only in the city, but also in other parts of the state.

In Bengaluru, the maximum temperature recorded on August 15 was 29.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal. On August 14, the maximum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees Celsius above normal.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the minimum temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal.

India Meteorological Department (Bengaluru) Director N Puviyarasan, told The New Indian Express that the weather conditions so far this month were similar to that of May.