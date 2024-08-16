Karnataka Governor highlights state’s progress, inclusive programs in Independence Day address

BENGALURU: Karnataka has been at the forefront of implementing innovative and inclusive programmes, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said in his Independence Day message to the people of the state. “The State government is successfully implementing its five guarantee schemes, which are designed to empower women, support poor and middle-class families, and assist unemployed youth,” he said.

The Governor said Karnataka is a progressive state, playing a crucial role in the overall development of the country. Through various development initiatives, the state has been at the forefront of implementing innovative and inclusive programmes, ensuring access to basic services to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development, he added.

Since Independence, both Karnataka and the country have witnessed remarkable progress, with India now standing as the fifth largest economy in the world, he said. “As we look towards the 100th anniversary of our Independence, it is the collective aspiration of our people that India becomes fully educated, economically robust and a leading force among developed nations. To achieve this, we must all commit ourselves to serving our country with devotion and dedication,” he stated.

The Governor said currently, India and the world face the serious challenge of environmental imbalance. “It is our shared responsibility to protect and enhance our environment. Through initiatives like ‘A Tree in the Name of Mother’ campaign, we must take meaningful steps towards environmental conservation by planting saplings,” he stated.