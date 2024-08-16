Karnataka govt puts circular prohibiting all dealings with SBI, PNB on hold for 15 days

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday kept its circular in abeyance for 15 days, which prohibited all business transactions with the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The decision came after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah considered the two banks' requests.

A government circular issued on August 12 ordered all its departments, boards, corporations, public sector units and universities to withdraw all their deposits and investments in the SBI and the PNB and stop transacting any business with these institutions.

"After considering the banks' requests, the Honorable Chief Minister has directed officials of the Finance Department to keep the circular in abeyance for 15 days," the state government said in a release.

It said that putting the previous circular on hold "will allow the banks sufficient time to address the issues and redress the concerns of the government."

The government is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in all its dealings, said the statement.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action to protect the interests of all stakeholders," it added.